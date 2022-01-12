Actress Anita Joesph’s husband, Fish, carpets Anita’s colleague, Uche Maduagwu, for criticizing their PDA

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Higher oil prices'll drive Nigeria's economy by 2.5% in 2022 – World Bank - The Punch,
6 hours ago
|
2
|
AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
I'll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC Presidential ticket, Orji Kalu - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
‘Shonekan’s Death Is A Colossal Loss To Nigeria’ – Abiodun, Bello Mourn - Channels Television,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Moment NDLEA officials storm IG comedian, DeGeneral’s house at midnight; assault him & friends (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
"I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post,
5 hours ago