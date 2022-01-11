Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: 'Amazing Performance'  --Osimhen Hails Super Eagles Stars Over Win Vs Egypt
News photo Complete Sports  - Osimhen Napoli Nigerian striker says the Super Eagles put up an amazing performance against Egypt, in Tuesday's AFCON 2021 Group D opener.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Osimhen congratulates Super Eagles after Egypt victory The Punch:
AFCON 2021: Osimhen congratulates Super Eagles after Egypt victory
AFCON: Abuja fans excited by Super Eagles’ performance - P.M. News PM News:
AFCON: Abuja fans excited by Super Eagles’ performance - P.M. News
AFCON: Super Eagles’ performance key to Nigeria’s unity —fans Prompt News:
AFCON: Super Eagles’ performance key to Nigeria’s unity —fans
AFCON 2021: Osimhen congratulates Super Eagles after Egypt victory News Breakers:
AFCON 2021: Osimhen congratulates Super Eagles after Egypt victory


   More Picks
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
3 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 Makinde breaks silence, reveals how next Olubadan will emerge - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army redeploys GOCs, top officers in major shake-up - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army redeploys generals days after Air Force rejig - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info