Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A customer has called out a loan app after they put out an obituary declaring him dead.

 

The customer named Chinedu Azuwuike said the repayment of the loan was overdue for only 5 days

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary because he defaulted on payment Yaba Left Online:
Man in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary because he defaulted on payment
Man in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary because he defaulted on payment Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary because he defaulted on payment
Man in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary because he defaulted on payment Naija Parrot:
Man in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary because he defaulted on payment
Man Cries Out After Loan App Publicly Announces His Obituary Over Unpaid Debt Naija News:
Man Cries Out After Loan App Publicly Announces His Obituary Over Unpaid Debt
Man accuses loan app of announcing his obituary after he defaulted Instablog 9ja:
Man accuses loan app of announcing his obituary after he defaulted


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
6 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info