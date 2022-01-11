Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rights activist, Maya Angelou, becomes first black woman to appear on US coin
Ripples Nigeria  - United States civil rights activist and poet, Maya Angelou, Monday officially became the first black woman to appear on a coin in the country. The 25-cent coin showing Angelou with outstretched arms went into circulation the same day.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

