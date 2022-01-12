Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Jealous Lagos husband stabs pregnant wife’s admirer to death
The Punch
- A man, identified as Keke, together with his yet-to-be-identified wife, has gone into hiding after he allegedly stabbed a fashion designer, Daniel, to death in the Iwaya area of Lagos State.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
How A Jealous Husband Stabbed Pregnant Wife’s Admirer To Death In Lagos
The Herald:
Jealous husband stabs fashion designer to death for admiring pregnant wife in Lagos
Lailas News:
Jealous husband stabs pregnant wife’s admirer to death in Lagos
Within Nigeria:
Jealous husband stabs pregnant wife’s admirer to death in Lagos
Global Village Extra:
Man Stabs Pregnant Wife's Admirer To Death In Lagos
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
2
If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 day ago
5
Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
7
"I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
9
Burna Boy laments soot emission covering Rivers state’s sky -
Top Naija,
13 hours ago
10
AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...