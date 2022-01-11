Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military rescues wife of Plateau?s Deputy Chief of Staff from kidnappers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mrs Thabitha Silas, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office Plateau State has been rescued by the military after being abducted.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wife of Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff, medical director kidnapped Daily Post:
Wife of Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff, medical director kidnapped
Troops Rescue Abducted Wife Of Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff, Director Leadership:
Troops Rescue Abducted Wife Of Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff, Director
Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor Nigerian Tribune:
Bandits kidnap wife of Plateau deputy chief of staff, medical doctor
Troops Rescue Kidnapped Wife Of Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff, Medical Director Independent:
Troops Rescue Kidnapped Wife Of Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff, Medical Director
Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Wife, Health Director The Will:
Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Wife, Health Director
Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Wife, Medical Director Kidnapped News Breakers:
Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Wife, Medical Director Kidnapped
Update: Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Wife, Health Director Tori News:
Update: Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Plateau Deputy Chief Of Staff’s Wife, Health Director


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
5 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
7 "I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
9 Burna Boy laments soot emission covering Rivers state’s sky - Top Naija, 12 hours ago
10 AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info