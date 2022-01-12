Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Operatives Invade Comedian's House, Brutalise Him In Viral Video Sahara Reporters - Debo Adedayo, Nigerian comedian better known as Mr Macaroni, has called out the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after its officials were seen assaulting a comedian in a viral video.In the short clip, the victim, an Instagram comedian known ...



News Credibility Score: 99%