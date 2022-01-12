Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

X Factor star Simon Cowell proposes to Lauren Silverman after 13-year dating
The Punch  - British media personality, Simon Cowell, has proposed to his lover, Lauren Silverman, after the duo dated for 13 years.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen, 15 hours ago
5 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 "I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 "Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 “Publicity Stunts?” – Moment Angry Jnr Pope Smashes a Man’s Windscreen during a Fight in Delta State [VIDEO] - Gist Lovers, 10 hours ago
10 Burna Boy laments soot emission covering Rivers state’s sky - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
