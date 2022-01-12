Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike
News photo Channels Television  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says God will not forgive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to rescue Nigerians from the socio-economic hardship inflicted on them by the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike Information Nigeria:
God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike
God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike The Street Journal:
God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike
God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike News Breakers:
God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike
God will not forgive PDP if we fail to rescue Nigeria – Wike Core TV News:
God will not forgive PDP if we fail to rescue Nigeria – Wike


   More Picks
1 AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen, 15 hours ago
5 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 "I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 "Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 “Publicity Stunts?” – Moment Angry Jnr Pope Smashes a Man’s Windscreen during a Fight in Delta State [VIDEO] - Gist Lovers, 10 hours ago
10 Burna Boy laments soot emission covering Rivers state’s sky - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info