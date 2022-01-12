Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
Daily Post
- African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, on Wednesday tweeted about the 2023 presidential contest.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
2023: I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
Naija Loaded:
I Forgot To Inform Buhari I’m Running For President – Moghalu Reveals
Information Nigeria:
I Forgot To Inform Buhari I’m Running For President – Moghalu
Nigerian Eye:
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
The Eagle Online:
2023: I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
News Breakers:
I Forgot To Inform Buhari I’m Running For President – Moghalu
See Naija:
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
Osmek News:
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
Mojidelano:
I Forgot To Inform Buhari I’m Running For President – Moghalu
Authentic Nigeria:
2023: I’m running for President – Moghalu inform Nigerians
Tunde Ednut:
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
Within Nigeria:
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu
Tori News:
2023: I Forgot To Inform Buhari I'm Running For President – Moghalu
More Picks
1
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Mompha In Lagos Over N6billion Fraud -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
3
NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday -
The Citizen,
23 hours ago
6
Suit seeking to stop arrest, extradition of DCP Abba Kyari stalled -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
7
Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast No.1 goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo banned by FIFA for alleged doping violation after testing positive for trimetazidine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
COVID-19: FCTA To Bar Unvaccinated Workers, Visitors From Offices Monday -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
10
Alao-Akala's death: Makinde abruptly ends state event, observes one-minute silence -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...