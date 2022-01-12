Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


North Korea says leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the country's third hypersonic missile test
Linda Ikeji Blog  - North Korean State media has released a photo showing three officials clapping as Kim Jong Un purportedly watches what North Korea says was a successful hypersonic missile launch.


According t

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

North Korea’s Kim urges more ‘military muscle’ after hypersonic missile test The Guardian:
North Korea’s Kim urges more ‘military muscle’ after hypersonic missile test
North Korea’s Kim Calls For More ‘Military Muscle’ After Missile Test Independent:
North Korea’s Kim Calls For More ‘Military Muscle’ After Missile Test
North Korea calls for more ‘military muscle’ after watching hypersonic missile test Daily Nigerian:
North Korea calls for more ‘military muscle’ after watching hypersonic missile test
North Korea’s Kim Calls For More ‘Military Muscle’ After Missile Test News Breakers:
North Korea’s Kim Calls For More ‘Military Muscle’ After Missile Test


   More Picks
1 ‘Turn by turn’ governance over, money will fail in 2023 – Ezekwesili tells Tinubu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen, 17 hours ago
5 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 "I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info