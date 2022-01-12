Post News
News at a Glance
How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, narrated how he recently found out about the death of a University of Port Harcourt student he used to counsel.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday
Monte Oz Live:
How UNIPORT student Who Had Premonition of Her Death Perished in Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday
Naija Parrot:
How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday
Naija on Point:
UNIPORT Student Who Had Feeling Of Her Death Died In Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday
Tori News:
How UNIPORT Student Who Had Premonition Of Her Death Perished In Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday
More Picks
1
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
2
Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday -
The Citizen,
21 hours ago
3
Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Alao-Akala's death: Makinde abruptly ends state event, observes one-minute silence -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
6
Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
"Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
“Publicity Stunts?” – Moment Angry Jnr Pope Smashes a Man’s Windscreen during a Fight in Delta State [VIDEO] -
Gist Lovers,
16 hours ago
