Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, narrated how he recently found out about the death of a University of Port Harcourt student he used to counsel.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday Yaba Left Online:
How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday
How UNIPORT student Who Had Premonition of Her Death Perished in Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday Monte Oz Live:
How UNIPORT student Who Had Premonition of Her Death Perished in Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday
How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday Naija Parrot:
How UNIPORT student who had premonition of her death perished in motor accident few days after her birthday
UNIPORT Student Who Had Feeling Of Her Death Died In Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday Naija on Point:
UNIPORT Student Who Had Feeling Of Her Death Died In Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday
How UNIPORT Student Who Had Premonition Of Her Death Perished In Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday Tori News:
How UNIPORT Student Who Had Premonition Of Her Death Perished In Motor Accident Few Days After Her Birthday


   More Picks
1 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen, 21 hours ago
3 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Alao-Akala's death: Makinde abruptly ends state event, observes one-minute silence - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
6 Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 "Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 “Publicity Stunts?” – Moment Angry Jnr Pope Smashes a Man’s Windscreen during a Fight in Delta State [VIDEO] - Gist Lovers, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info