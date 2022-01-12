Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DeGeneral: "Is damaging properties and beating up suspects a part of your job?" Mr Macaroni asks NDLEA
The Herald  - Popular comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni has faulted the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly brutalising a comedy skit maker, Sunday Martins aka DeGeneral.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Mr Macaroni reacts to comedian Iam Degeneral PM News:
Mr Macaroni reacts to comedian Iam Degeneral's arrest - P.M. News
NDLEA officials arrest comedian Iam Degeneral | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
NDLEA officials arrest comedian Iam Degeneral | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NDLEA officials arrest comedian Iam Degeneral News Breakers:
NDLEA officials arrest comedian Iam Degeneral
Mr Macaroni Reacts After NDLEA Assaults Popular Skit Maker, DeGeneral Naija News:
Mr Macaroni Reacts After NDLEA Assaults Popular Skit Maker, DeGeneral


   More Picks
1 ‘Turn by turn’ governance over, money will fail in 2023 – Ezekwesili tells Tinubu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen, 17 hours ago
5 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 "I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info