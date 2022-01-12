Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region

Acting leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has faulted the assertion by former President Olusegun ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oil belongs to Niger Delta, Ayo Adebanjo tells Obasanjo Vanguard News:
Oil belongs to Niger Delta, Ayo Adebanjo tells Obasanjo
Niger Delta resources don’t belong to Nigeria, Afenifere tells Obasanjo Daily Trust:
Niger Delta resources don’t belong to Nigeria, Afenifere tells Obasanjo
‘Niger Delta resources don’t belong to Nigeria,’ Afenifere tells Obasanjo Ripples Nigeria:
‘Niger Delta resources don’t belong to Nigeria,’ Afenifere tells Obasanjo
Adebanjo bombs Obasanjo over ownership of Niger Delta resources PM News:
Adebanjo bombs Obasanjo over ownership of Niger Delta resources
Niger Delta Resources Don’t Belong To Nigeria, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo Infotrust News:
Niger Delta Resources Don’t Belong To Nigeria, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo
Afenifere To Obasanjo: Oil Belongs To Niger Delta The New Diplomat:
Afenifere To Obasanjo: Oil Belongs To Niger Delta


   More Picks
1 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen, 21 hours ago
3 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Alao-Akala's death: Makinde abruptly ends state event, observes one-minute silence - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
6 Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 "Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 “Publicity Stunts?” – Moment Angry Jnr Pope Smashes a Man’s Windscreen during a Fight in Delta State [VIDEO] - Gist Lovers, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info