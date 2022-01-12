Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region

Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region



Acting leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has faulted the assertion by former President Olusegun ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAyo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the regionActing leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has faulted the assertion by former President Olusegun ...



News Credibility Score: 99%