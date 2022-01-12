Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Customs seizes 3,620 live ammunition cartridges in Kwara
News photo The Punch  - The Nigeria Customs Service have seized 3,620 live ammunition cartridges in Kwara state, the Kwara Area Customs Commander, Comptroller Hussaini Ahmed, said on Wednesday.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

