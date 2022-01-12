Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Police Operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, on January 4, arrested 52-year-old Ifeanyi Amadikwa, pictured above, of 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu, fo
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Police arrest Enugu man for killing his three daughters
Screen Gist:
Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Three Children And Dumping Their Bodies In A Freezer
News Breakers:
Police arrest Enugu man for killing his three daughters
Fresh Reporters:
Man In Police Net For K!lling His 3 Children And Dumping Their Bodies In A Freezer In Enugu (Photos)
Within Nigeria:
Police arrest Enugu man for killing his three daughters
Tori News:
Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Three Children And Dumping Their Bodies in a Freezer in Enugu (Photo)
More Picks
1
Buhari hails Amina Mohammed’s reappointment as UN Deputy Secretary-General -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Defence Headquarters gets new spokesman as Army releases new postings, appointments -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
3
‘Turn by turn’ governance over, money will fail in 2023 – Ezekwesili tells Tinubu -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
AFCON: Eguavoen reveals his tactics against Salah, Egypt after Nigeria’s 1-0 win -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
I'll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC Presidential ticket, Orji Kalu -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
8
Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday -
The Citizen,
14 hours ago
9
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...