News at a Glance
Two Borno Local Government Areas Under Boko Haram Control —Governor Zulum
Sahara Reporters
- Two Borno Local Government Areas Under Boko Haram Control —Governor Zulum
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Two Borno LGAs under Boko Haram control – Zulum
Nigerian Tribune:
Boko Haram still in control of some villages and LGAs, says Gov Zulum
Vanguard News:
Boko Haram still in control of 2 Borno LGAs, says Zulum
The Punch:
Until now, two Borno LGs under Boko Haram’s firm control, Zulum tells senators
News Wire NGR:
Borno: Boko Haram celebrating marriages without confrontation — Zulum
News Breakers:
Until now, two Borno LGs under Boko Haram’s firm control, Zulum tells senators
Tori News:
Boko Haram Is Still In Control of 2 Borno LGAs - Governor Zulum Cries Out
More Picks
1
I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Mompha In Lagos Over N6billion Fraud -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
4
Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
17 hours ago
5
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Lagos govt to sponsor FESTAC Music Festival in honour of Sound Sultan -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti names El Clasico squad for Spanish Super Cup -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast No.1 goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo banned by FIFA for alleged doping violation after testing positive for trimetazidine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
