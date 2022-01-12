Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alao-Akala served Nigeria, Oyo with dedication — Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of the late governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, saying that he served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

