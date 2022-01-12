Terrorism: God’s judgment’ll soon fall on killers – Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday - The Citizen,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
5
|
NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
"I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala - Daily Post,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
"Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago