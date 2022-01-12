Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Osun 2022: PDP aspirants know fate in 48 hours ― Adoke
Nigerian Tribune
- Governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State election scheduled for June will learn their fate in the next 48 hours.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Osun Guber: PDP Aspirants To Know Fate Tomorrow
This Day:
PDP Screens Adeleke, Others for Osun Governorship Election
Ripples Nigeria:
PDP screens Osun governorship aspirants
The Eagle Online:
PDP screens six aspirants for Osun State governorship election
The News Guru:
PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election
News Verge:
PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election — NEWSVERGE
Prompt News:
PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election
PM News:
PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election - P.M. News
News Breakers:
PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election
More Picks
1
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
4
Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
8
FirstBank to Lead Discussions on Economic Recovery -
This Day,
17 hours ago
9
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
10
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...