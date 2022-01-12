Post News
Construction Of Ikoyi Collapsed 21-storey Building Began Before Approval Was Granted –Lagos Government
Sahara Reporters
- Block B of the three high-rise buildings (Blocks A, B and C) situated on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Ikoyi building collapse: Construction began before approval was granted – Lagos Agency
Daily Nigerian:
Ikoyi building collapse: Construction began before approval was granted – LASBCA
Prompt News:
Ikoyi building collapse: construction began before approval was granted – LASBCA
The Will:
Provisional Approval Not Given Before Construction In Collapsed Ikoyi Building – LASBCA
News Breakers:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Provisional Approval Not Given Before Construction Started – LASBCA
More Picks
1
AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday -
The Citizen,
15 hours ago
5
Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
6
NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
"I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
"Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?" - Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle who survived drowning laments over being called 'Mami water' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
“Publicity Stunts?” – Moment Angry Jnr Pope Smashes a Man’s Windscreen during a Fight in Delta State [VIDEO] -
Gist Lovers,
10 hours ago
10
Burna Boy laments soot emission covering Rivers state’s sky -
Top Naija,
22 hours ago
