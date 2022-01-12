Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Eric Lira, a citizen of the United States, has been arrested for allegedly supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, and other athletes that competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

According to a report ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

U.S. prosecutors charge man for supplying drugs to Okagbare, others The Guardian:
U.S. prosecutors charge man for supplying drugs to Okagbare, others
American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others News Breakers:
American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others
American arrested for supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Okagbare, others Within Nigeria:
American arrested for supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Okagbare, others
American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others Affairs TV:
American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others


   More Picks
1 I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Mompha In Lagos Over N6billion Fraud - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 14 hours ago
6 Suit seeking to stop arrest, extradition of DCP Abba Kyari stalled - The Nation, 15 hours ago
7 Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast No.1 goalkeeper, Sylvain Gbohouo banned by FIFA for alleged doping violation after testing positive for trimetazidine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FCTA To Bar Unvaccinated Workers, Visitors From Offices Monday - Leadership, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info