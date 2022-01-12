Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
JSS 3 student dies after jumping through window in Ondo
Daily Post
- Two days after resuming for the second term academic session, a JSS 3 student of CAC Grammar School, Akure, Ondo State capital, has lost his life within
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
How 16-year-old Ondo student died after jumping through window - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
JSS 3 student hits head, dies in attempt to jump through window
News Breakers:
How 16-year-old Ondo student died after jumping through window
Within Nigeria:
JSS 3 student dies after jumping through window in Ondo
Tori News:
Oh No! JSS 3 Student Dies After Jumping Through Window In Ondo
More Picks
1
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
3
Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
20 hours ago
6
Lagos govt to sponsor FESTAC Music Festival in honour of Sound Sultan -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Mompha In Lagos Over N6billion Fraud -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
8
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
10
'Please pardon my outburst' Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson begs, vows to work on his marriage -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
