Nollywood Actress Uche Elendu Calls Out Arik Air After Surviving Plane Crash
Independent  - Nigerian actress, Uche Elendu, has called out Nigerian airline, Arik Air for operating a faulty airplane that led to a crash in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

41 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

