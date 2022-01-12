Post News
News at a Glance
Nollywood Actress Uche Elendu Calls Out Arik Air After Surviving Plane Crash
Independent
- Nigerian actress, Uche Elendu, has called out Nigerian airline, Arik Air for operating a faulty airplane that led to a crash in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
41 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Actress, Uche Elendu Survives As Plane Crash-landed Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has expressed gratitude to God for preserving her life on an Arik Air flight which she claimed crash-landed.
Reporters Wall:
Nigerian Actress, Uche Elendu Escapes Death As Plane Crash Lands
Top Naija:
Actress Uche Elendu escapes death as Arik plane crash lands [PHOTOS]
The Will:
Actress, Uche Elendu Blows Hot At Arik Air As Plane Crash Lands
News Breakers:
Nollywood star, Uche Elendu escapes death as plane crash lands
Fresh Reporters:
Nollywood Actress, Uche Elendu Escapes Death As Plane Crash Lands (Video)
Gist Reel:
Uche Elendu narrowly escapes death as her flight to Asaba crash-lands
First Reports:
Nollywood actress Uche Elendu escapes death as plane crash lands near Asaba — First Reports
Naija News:
Nollywood Actress Survives As Plane Crash Lands
More Picks
1
‘Turn by turn’ governance over, money will fail in 2023 – Ezekwesili tells Tinubu -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
Customer in shock after a loan app declared him dead and published his obituary after he defaulted on payment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
Pantami, Aregbesola to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun Friday -
The Citizen,
17 hours ago
5
Aviation workers threaten strike, decry poor welfare -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
6
NLC rejects bill seeking to ban strike in health sector -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
"I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Niger Gov, Bello commiserates with Oyo State over death of Alao Akala -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
10
Lagos shop owner beats apprentice to death over missing N1000 (graphic photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
