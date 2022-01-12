“How NDLEA operatives slapped and assaulted my PA and I” – IG Comedian, Nasty Blaq Yaba Left Online - In light of the viral reports that Nigerian skit maker, De General got apprehended by the NDLEA in the wee hours of Wednesday, his colleague, Nasty Blaq has also taken to social media to share how he was assaulted by the officials recently.



News Credibility Score: 90%