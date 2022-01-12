Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Plateau community reveals identities of 18 persons killed in midnight attack
The Punch  - The Irigwe ethnic nationality of Plateau state under the aegies of Irigwe Development Association has released the names of 18 persons who were killed by gummen

3 hours ago
