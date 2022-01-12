Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch out for election motivated sycophancy starved tweets - Ebuka and Frank Donga react to FG lifting suspension of Twitter operations
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality, Ebuka and actor Frank Donga have joined other Nigerians in reacting to federal government lifting suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter ban: Watch out, it’s election season – Ebuka, Frank Donga react Daily Post:
Twitter ban: Watch out, it’s election season – Ebuka, Frank Donga react
Watch Out, It’s Election Season – Ebuka, Frank Donga React As Federal Government Lifts Twitter Ban Naija Loaded:
Watch Out, It’s Election Season – Ebuka, Frank Donga React As Federal Government Lifts Twitter Ban
Twitter ban: Watch out, it’s election season – Ebuka, Frank Donga react Nigerian Eye:
Twitter ban: Watch out, it’s election season – Ebuka, Frank Donga react
Watch Out For Election Motivated Sycophancy Starved Tweets – Ebuka And Frank Donga React To FG Lifting Twitter Ban Naija on Point:
Watch Out For Election Motivated Sycophancy Starved Tweets – Ebuka And Frank Donga React To FG Lifting Twitter Ban
Twitter Ban: Watch Out, It’s Election Season – Ebuka, Frank Donga React Benco News:
Twitter Ban: Watch Out, It’s Election Season – Ebuka, Frank Donga React
Ebuka, Frank Edoho React To Lifting Of Ban On Twitter Operations Naija News:
Ebuka, Frank Edoho React To Lifting Of Ban On Twitter Operations


   More Picks
1 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 5 hours ago
7 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
9 'Please pardon my outburst' Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson begs, vows to work on his marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info