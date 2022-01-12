Watch out for election motivated sycophancy starved tweets - Ebuka and Frank Donga react to FG lifting suspension of Twitter operations

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region - Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
|
4
|
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA - Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
'Please pardon my outburst' Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson begs, vows to work on his marriage - Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy,
23 hours ago