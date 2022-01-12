Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tricycle operators suspend strike in Kano - P.M. News
PM News  - Tricycle operators in Kano have suspended the strike that was launched to protest the operational permit enforced by the Kano agency

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Kano tricycle operators suspend strike — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Kano tricycle operators suspend strike — NEWSVERGE
Kano tricycle operators suspend strike News Diary Online:
Kano tricycle operators suspend strike
Tricyclists suspend strike in Kano Daily Nigerian:
Tricyclists suspend strike in Kano
Tricycle operators suspend strike in Kano News Breakers:
Tricycle operators suspend strike in Kano
N8K levy: Kano tricycle riders suspend strike Within Nigeria:
N8K levy: Kano tricycle riders suspend strike


   More Picks
1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
8 Lagos govt to sponsor FESTAC Music Festival in honour of Sound Sultan - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 'Please pardon my outburst' Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson begs, vows to work on his marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info