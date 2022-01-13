Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Paul Onuachu becomes the first-ever Nigerian to win the Golden Shoe award after emerging as the Belgian league's best player for 2021 (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles and Genk striker, Paul Onuachu has been named the winner of the 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe award, becoming the first-ever Nigerian and the fourth African to claim the prestigious honour.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Onuachu Wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot Award Complete Sports:
Onuachu Wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot Award
Onuachu Scoops Belgian Golden Shoe Award Prompt News:
Onuachu Scoops Belgian Golden Shoe Award
Onuachu wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot award Within Nigeria:
Onuachu wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot award
Onuachu wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot award Tunde Ednut:
Onuachu wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot award


   More Picks
1 I forgot to inform Buhari I’m running for President – Moghalu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 19 hours ago
4 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Mompha In Lagos Over N6billion Fraud - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari lifts suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
6 Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Carabao Cup semi-final: Tuchel names Chelsea squad to face Tottenham in second-leg - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 Senate to reduce Nigeria’s borrowing level — Lawan - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info