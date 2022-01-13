Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details)
News photo Tori News  - It was alleged that Zlatan descended on his colleague and dealt with him mercilessly.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Properties (READ GIST) Naija Loaded:
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Properties (READ GIST)
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) GL Trends:
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details)
How Zlatan Ibile allegedly stormed Naira Marley Gist Reel:
How Zlatan Ibile allegedly stormed Naira Marley's house, destroyed valuable items and gave him the beating of his life (Details)
Zlatan reportedly beats up Naira Marley, Destroyed his Valuable Items Mp3 Bullet:
Zlatan reportedly beats up Naira Marley, Destroyed his Valuable Items
Zlatan Ibile Reportedly Storms Naira Marley’s Home, Destroys His Valuables Over Misunderstanding Talk Glitz:
Zlatan Ibile Reportedly Storms Naira Marley’s Home, Destroys His Valuables Over Misunderstanding


   More Picks
1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
8 Lagos govt to sponsor FESTAC Music Festival in honour of Sound Sultan - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 'Please pardon my outburst' Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson begs, vows to work on his marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info