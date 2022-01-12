Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man faces 20 years imprisonment in US for fraud and money laundering
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian national who was indicted in April 2021 in connection with a large fraud and money laundering scheme is facing 20 years imprisonment after pleading guilty before a United States jury on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

