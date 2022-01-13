Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We hope Nigerian youths appreciate lifting of ban – Garba Shehu returns to Twitter
Daily Post  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu has returned to Twitter after the government suspended the ban on the microblogging site.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Punch:
Garba Shehu under fire over first post after Twitter returns
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerians Lambast Garba Shehu Over First Post After Buhari’s Regime Lifted Twitter Ban
Naija Loaded:
We Hope Nigerian Youths Appreciate Lifting Of Ban – Garba Shehu Returns To Twitter
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari’s ‘men’ return to Twitter after ban is lifted
PM News:
We hope Nigerians will appreciate lifting of Twitter ban – Garba Shehu
Nigerian Eye:
Garba Shehu under fire over first post after Twitter returns
News Breakers:
Garba Shehu under fire over first post after Twitter returns
Studio CB55:
We hope Nigerian youths appreciate lifting of ban – Garba Shehu returns to Twitter
See Naija:
We hope Nigerian youths appreciate lifting of ban – Garba Shehu returns to Twitter
Edujandon:
We hope Nigerians will appreciate lifting of Twitter ban – Garba Shehu
Global Village Extra:
Nigerians Condemn Garba Shehu Over First Post After Twitter Returns
Naija on Point:
We Hope Nigerian Youths Appreciate Lifting Of Ban – Garba Shehu Says As He Returns To Twitter


   More Picks
1 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586 - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
6 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
7 "If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: Party leaders can’t help you, PDP chairman tells Dele Momodu - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info