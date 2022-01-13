Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
We hope Nigerian youths appreciate lifting of ban – Garba Shehu returns to Twitter
Daily Post
- President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu has returned to Twitter after the government suspended the ban on the microblogging site.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Garba Shehu under fire over first post after Twitter returns
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerians Lambast Garba Shehu Over First Post After Buhari’s Regime Lifted Twitter Ban
Naija Loaded:
We Hope Nigerian Youths Appreciate Lifting Of Ban – Garba Shehu Returns To Twitter
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari’s ‘men’ return to Twitter after ban is lifted
PM News:
We hope Nigerians will appreciate lifting of Twitter ban – Garba Shehu
Nigerian Eye:
Garba Shehu under fire over first post after Twitter returns
News Breakers:
Garba Shehu under fire over first post after Twitter returns
Studio CB55:
We hope Nigerian youths appreciate lifting of ban – Garba Shehu returns to Twitter
See Naija:
We hope Nigerian youths appreciate lifting of ban – Garba Shehu returns to Twitter
Edujandon:
We hope Nigerians will appreciate lifting of Twitter ban – Garba Shehu
Global Village Extra:
Nigerians Condemn Garba Shehu Over First Post After Twitter Returns
Naija on Point:
We Hope Nigerian Youths Appreciate Lifting Of Ban – Garba Shehu Says As He Returns To Twitter
More Picks
1
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
"We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586 -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
6
Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
7
"If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Party leaders can’t help you, PDP chairman tells Dele Momodu -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
I’ve not thought about 2023 elections - Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
