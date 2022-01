Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Daily Post - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has decried to continued solitary confinement of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS. IPOB said Nigeria will regret rearresting Kanu if anything happens to him in the DSS ...



News Credibility Score: 99%