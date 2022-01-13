Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kogi governor orders removal of illegal tax collectors' roadblocks - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, orders removal of roadblocks where illegal taxes were being collected within the State

1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
4 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
8 FirstBank to Lead Discussions on Economic Recovery - This Day, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
10 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
