Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - A Jos Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday dissolved a three-year-old marriage between Adaka Yunana and his wife, Helen, after she eloped with her lover.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My wife eloped with her lover after our marriage – Man tells court Daily Post:
My wife eloped with her lover after our marriage – Man tells court
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover - P.M. News PM News:
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover - P.M. News
Court dissolves three-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover The Eagle Online:
Court dissolves three-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover
My wife eloped with her lover, divorce-seeking husband tells court Daily Nigerian:
My wife eloped with her lover, divorce-seeking husband tells court
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover Pulse Nigeria:
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover
My wife eloped with her lover after our marriage - Man tells court Within Nigeria:
My wife eloped with her lover after our marriage - Man tells court
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover News Breakers:
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover
My Wife Eloped With Her Lover After Our Marriage – Man Tells Court Tori News:
My Wife Eloped With Her Lover After Our Marriage – Man Tells Court


   More Picks
1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
4 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
8 FirstBank to Lead Discussions on Economic Recovery - This Day, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
10 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info