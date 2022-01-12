Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 432 infections in 15 states, six fatalities
TV360 Nigeria  - Nigeria has recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 432 new cases confirmed across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT. This was contained in an update shared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

