Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Spanish Super Cup semi-final: How we beat Barcelona - Real Madrid coach, Ancelotti
Daily Post  - Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, has said that his team defeated Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday because the Los

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Xavi Speaks After Real Madrid Knocked Barcelona Out Of Super Cup Naija Loaded:
Xavi Speaks After Real Madrid Knocked Barcelona Out Of Super Cup
Emirates super jumbo lifts Real Madrid for Spanish Super Cup The Eagle Online:
Emirates super jumbo lifts Real Madrid for Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid Down Barcelona To Reach Spanish Super Cup Final TV360 Nigeria:
Real Madrid Down Barcelona To Reach Spanish Super Cup Final
Spanish Super Cup: Xavi reacts to Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid Edujandon:
Spanish Super Cup: Xavi reacts to Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid
Madrid book Spanish Super Cup final by defeating Barcelona News Breakers:
Madrid book Spanish Super Cup final by defeating Barcelona
#BARRMA: Watch Free Live Stream Super Cup Match Between Barcelona Vs Real Madrid The Genius Media:
#BARRMA: Watch Free Live Stream Super Cup Match Between Barcelona Vs Real Madrid


   More Picks
1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Ayo Adebanjo to Obasanjo: Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Danbatta to deliver Fountain University’s convocation lecture – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
8 Lagos govt to sponsor FESTAC Music Festival in honour of Sound Sultan - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 'Please pardon my outburst' Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson begs, vows to work on his marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info