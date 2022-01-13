Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON: Gabon's Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training
News photo The Punch  - AFCON: Gabon's Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aubameyang trains with Gabon at Afcon after negative Covid-19 test The Guardian:
Aubameyang trains with Gabon at Afcon after negative Covid-19 test
#AFCON2021: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Tests Negative for Covid-19 Not Just OK:
#AFCON2021: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Tests Negative for Covid-19
Aubameyang returns to training for Gabon after negative Covid-19 result PM News:
Aubameyang returns to training for Gabon after negative Covid-19 result
Aubameyang Trains With Gabon At Afcon After Negative Covid-19 Test The Street Journal:
Aubameyang Trains With Gabon At Afcon After Negative Covid-19 Test
AFCON: Gabon’s Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training News Breakers:
AFCON: Gabon’s Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training
AFCON: Aubameyang Tests Negative For COVID-19, Resumes Training Global Village Extra:
AFCON: Aubameyang Tests Negative For COVID-19, Resumes Training


   More Picks
1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 11 hours ago
3 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info