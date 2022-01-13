Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON: Gabon's Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training
The Punch
- AFCON: Gabon's Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Aubameyang trains with Gabon at Afcon after negative Covid-19 test
Not Just OK:
#AFCON2021: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Tests Negative for Covid-19
PM News:
Aubameyang returns to training for Gabon after negative Covid-19 result
The Street Journal:
Aubameyang Trains With Gabon At Afcon After Negative Covid-19 Test
News Breakers:
AFCON: Gabon’s Aubameyang tests negative for COVID-19, resumes training
Global Village Extra:
AFCON: Aubameyang Tests Negative For COVID-19, Resumes Training
More Picks
1
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
3
"We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
American Arrested For Supplying Performance-enhancing Drugs To Nigerian Sprinter, Okagbare, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
