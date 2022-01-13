Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: Gunmen abduct three Plateau poly students
The Nation  - Suspected Gunmen on Wednesday night stormed the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi and kidnapped three students. The...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How abducted Plateau Poly students, one other regained freedom Vanguard News:
How abducted Plateau Poly students, one other regained freedom
Gunmen Kidnap Three Students From Plateau State Polytechnic Channels Television:
Gunmen Kidnap Three Students From Plateau State Polytechnic
Gunmen abduct polytechnic students in Plateau News Diary Online:
Gunmen abduct polytechnic students in Plateau
How Abducted Plateau Poly Students, One Other Regained Freedom The Street Journal:
How Abducted Plateau Poly Students, One Other Regained Freedom
Plateau Poly Debunks Reported Abduction Of Students The Will:
Plateau Poly Debunks Reported Abduction Of Students
Gunmen Kidnap Three Students From Plateau State Poly Global Village Extra:
Gunmen Kidnap Three Students From Plateau State Poly
Troops Rescue Three Kidnapped Students Of Plateau State Polytechnic Naija News:
Troops Rescue Three Kidnapped Students Of Plateau State Polytechnic
Gunmen Abduct Three Persons In Plateau Community News Breakers:
Gunmen Abduct Three Persons In Plateau Community
Those kidnapped are not our students – Plateau Poly Within Nigeria:
Those kidnapped are not our students – Plateau Poly
Gunmen Invade Plateau State Polytechnic, Abduct Students NPO Reports:
Gunmen Invade Plateau State Polytechnic, Abduct Students


   More Picks
1 I no longer impregnate women - Singer 2face Idibia informs his female fans at an event (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586 - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Party leaders can’t help you, PDP chairman tells Dele Momodu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Tinubu Donates N50m To Victims Of Gusau Attack - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Bauchi Poly lecturer, 42, dies in auto crash - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 "If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Davido laments after 'a very expensive December' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info