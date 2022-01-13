Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari lifted Twitter suspension 'because elections are here' - Omokri
News photo The Punch  - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Thursday posited that the lifting of the Twitter suspension in Nigeria by the Federal Government was due to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pay tax, support government to manage prohibited content... The Cable:
Pay tax, support government to manage prohibited content...
Twitter Is Back!!! Buhari Lift Ban On Twitter After 222 Days - Why Do You Think They Unban It At This Time? Naija Loaded:
Twitter Is Back!!! Buhari Lift Ban On Twitter After 222 Days - Why Do You Think They Unban It At This Time?
Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension ‘Because Elections Are Here’ – Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Omokri Information Nigeria:
Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension ‘Because Elections Are Here’ – Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Omokri
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension ‘because elections are here’ – Omokri Nigerian Eye:
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension ‘because elections are here’ – Omokri
The Real Reason Why Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension In Nigeria – Reno Omokri Sundiata Post:
The Real Reason Why Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension In Nigeria – Reno Omokri
Nigeria lost $750 million – Reno Omokri explains reason for lifting of Twitter ban Top Naija:
Nigeria lost $750 million – Reno Omokri explains reason for lifting of Twitter ban
FG lifts suspension on Twitter The Street Journal:
FG lifts suspension on Twitter
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension ‘because elections are here’ – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri News Breakers:
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension ‘because elections are here’ – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri
FG lifts suspension on Twitter operations Online Nigeria:
FG lifts suspension on Twitter operations
The Real Reason Why Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension In Nigeria - Reno Omokri Tori News:
The Real Reason Why Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension In Nigeria - Reno Omokri


   More Picks
1 "I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
4 Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
8 FirstBank to Lead Discussions on Economic Recovery - This Day, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
10 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info