News at a Glance
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension 'because elections are here' - Omokri
The Punch
- Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Thursday posited that the lifting of the Twitter suspension in Nigeria by the Federal Government was due to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Pay tax, support government to manage prohibited content...
Naija Loaded:
Twitter Is Back!!! Buhari Lift Ban On Twitter After 222 Days - Why Do You Think They Unban It At This Time?
Information Nigeria:
Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension ‘Because Elections Are Here’ – Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Omokri
Nigerian Eye:
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension ‘because elections are here’ – Omokri
Sundiata Post:
The Real Reason Why Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension In Nigeria – Reno Omokri
Top Naija:
Nigeria lost $750 million – Reno Omokri explains reason for lifting of Twitter ban
The Street Journal:
FG lifts suspension on Twitter
News Breakers:
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension ‘because elections are here’ – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri
Online Nigeria:
FG lifts suspension on Twitter operations
Tori News:
The Real Reason Why Buhari Lifted Twitter Suspension In Nigeria - Reno Omokri
More Picks
1
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
2023: Buhari trying to bribe us, playing smart - Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
4
Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Going after people like De General is a waste of taxpayers’ money — Comedian BasketMouth tells NDLEA -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
8
FirstBank to Lead Discussions on Economic Recovery -
This Day,
17 hours ago
9
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
10
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
