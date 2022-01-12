Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586

Nigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 432 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNigeria records 432 new COVID-19 cases, total now 249,586The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 432 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total ...



News Credibility Score: 99%