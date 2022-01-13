Post News
News at a Glance
What I did when I was told I didn’t look ‘10 over 10’ for my husband — Rapper Naeto-C’s wife, Nicole
Instablog 9ja
- What I did when I was told I didn’t look ‘10 over 10’ for my husband — Rapper Naeto-C’s wife, Nicole
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I was called ugly, criticised while dating my husband -Naeto C's wife
Top Naija:
Naeto C’s wife Nicole, reveals how she became the 17th Finest Girl in Lagos
Naija on Point:
What I Did When I Was Told I Didn’t Look ‘10 Over 10’ For My Husband — Rapper Naeto-C’s Wife, Nicole
iBrand TV:
Being In A Relationship With Naeto C Was Challenging- Nicole
Global Village Extra:
Naeto C’s Wife, Nicole Chikwe Addresses Body-Shaming Trolls
More Picks
1
"I will pursue every legal avenue" Skit maker, Nasty Blaq accuses the NDLEA of assaulting him and others during raid on estate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) -
Tori News,
10 hours ago
3
Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
FirstBank to Lead Discussions on Economic Recovery -
This Day,
19 hours ago
7
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
8
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Kill the hate it will only ruin you - Fomer actress, Caroline Danjuma advises people going through divorce as she speaks for the first time about her divorce from Musa Danjuma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Tithing works but it is not compulsory - Actor Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
