Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi
Nigerian Tribune
- Kogi High Court in Lokoja sentenced Muritala Dare, a welder to death by hanging for stabbing a carpenter to death with a broken bottle.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Welder bags death sentence for stabbing colleague to death in Kogi
The Punch:
Kogi court sentences man to death for stabbing colleague
The Street Journal:
Welder Bags Death Sentence For Stabbing Colleague To Death In Kogi
News Breakers:
Welder bags death sentence for stabbing colleague to death in Kogi
Within Nigeria:
Man sentenced to death for stabbing colleague in Kogi
