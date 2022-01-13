2023: Nigeria Won’t Survive One Week Under Dictatorship Style Of Governor Umahi If Elected President –Ebonyi Indigenes









The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in the Diaspora has rejected the presidential ambition of the state governor, David Umahi.

Governor Umahi had on Tuesday met with President ... Sahara Reporters - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi StateThe Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in the Diaspora has rejected the presidential ambition of the state governor, David Umahi.Governor Umahi had on Tuesday met with President ...



News Credibility Score: 99%