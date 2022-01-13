Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG Debunks Report Of New Outbreak Of Wild Polio Virus In Some States
The Street Journal  - -Says no new case since last case in 2016 By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–THE federal government has debunked some reports alleging the outbreak of the Wild Polio Virus in some states of the federation.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’re Tackling Mutant Polio Virus Type2 Outbreak, Says FG This Day:
We’re Tackling Mutant Polio Virus Type2 Outbreak, Says FG
No Outbreak Of New Polio Virus – Federal Govt Leadership:
No Outbreak Of New Polio Virus – Federal Govt
NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states Pulse Nigeria:
NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states
NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states News Diary Online:
NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states
FG denies reported outbreaks of Wild Polio Virus in states The Point:
FG denies reported outbreaks of Wild Polio Virus in states


   More Picks
1 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 22 hours ago
3 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
8 'We free each other to be who we are learning to become - Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 Court strikes out criminal charges against Imo Deputy Speaker over alleged N75m fraud - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info