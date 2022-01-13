Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG gives Customs N4.1 trillion revenue target for 2022
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
FG gives Customs N4.1 trillion revenue target for 2022

The Apapa Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday revealed that in the year 2021, the export of non-oil commodities rose to 110 percent, with ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022: Federal Govt Raises Customs Revenue Target By 145% To N4.1trn Leadership:
2022: Federal Govt Raises Customs Revenue Target By 145% To N4.1trn
Fed Govt gives Customs N4.1tr revenue target The Nation:
Fed Govt gives Customs N4.1tr revenue target
FG sets N4.1trn target for Nigeria Customs Service in 2022 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
FG sets N4.1trn target for Nigeria Customs Service in 2022 – The Sun Nigeria
FG Gives Customs N4.1trn Revenue Target Economic Confidential:
FG Gives Customs N4.1trn Revenue Target
Fed Govt gives Customs N4.1tr revenue target Sundiata Post:
Fed Govt gives Customs N4.1tr revenue target
Customs targets N4.1 trn revenue in 2022 Tunde Ednut:
Customs targets N4.1 trn revenue in 2022
Customs targets N4.1 trn revenue in 2022 Within Nigeria:
Customs targets N4.1 trn revenue in 2022


   More Picks
1 CAF release statement on controversial AFCON 2021 clash between Mali and Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "A cheating man is still very much in love with his wife but a cheating woman will never love her husband"- Bayelsa journalist says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Oyo NSCDC Command Parades Suspects For Stealing Nigeria Railway Diesel - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Chinese man apprehended after allegedly shooting 8-year-old boy in Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 What I did when I was told I didn’t look ‘10 over 10’ for my husband — Rapper Naeto-C’s wife, Nicole - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 2023 Election: All I'm seeing are geriatrics posing as presidential candidates - DJ Bign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Gunmen Kidnap Three Students From Plateau State Polytechnic - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
8 Britain's ?longest married couple? who friends said wouldn't last share secret to a long-lasting marriage as they celebrate 81st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Photo as Daniel joins Buhari, Abiodun to commission projects - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerians knock Buhari’s spokesman over first post after Twitter returns - National Accord, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info