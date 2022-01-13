Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kanye West and Julia Fox kiss after night out
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kanye West got into some PDA with his new girlfriend Julia Fox, less than 24 hours after his enstranged wife Kim and Pete Davidson got cozy on their own date night.

 

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 16 hours ago
3 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
8 'We free each other to be who we are learning to become - Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari lifted Twitter suspension 'because elections are here' - Omokri - The Punch, 12 hours ago
