Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Kanye West and Julia Fox kiss after night out
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kanye West got into some PDA with his new girlfriend Julia Fox, less than 24 hours after his enstranged wife Kim and Pete Davidson got cozy on their own date night.
The
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Kanye West and Julia Fox kiss in public - P.M. News
Lailas News:
Kanye West and Julia Fox kiss publicly
Monte Oz Live:
Kanye West and Julia Fox Kiss After Night Out
News Breakers:
Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance still sizzling as new couple pucker up and kiss on latest hot date
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance still sizzling as new couple pucker up and kiss on latest hot date | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
3
"We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
10 hours ago
8
'We free each other to be who we are learning to become - Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
10
Buhari lifted Twitter suspension 'because elections are here' - Omokri -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...