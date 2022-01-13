Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gloria Oloruntobi, better known as Maraji, has said men are not useful for anything except to get women pregnant.

 

The content creator, who recently got married and is pregnant with he

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

