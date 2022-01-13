Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won't need these men for anything" Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Gloria Oloruntobi, better known as Maraji, has said men are not useful for anything except to get women pregnant.
The content creator, who recently got married and is pregnant with he
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Household Chores: Men Are Only Good For Making Babies, Comedian, Maraji Declares Comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji has shared a saying of her mother's about the usefulness of men.
Yaba Left Online:
“If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won’t need these men for anything” – Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won’t need these men for anything” – Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video)
Naija Parrot:
“If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won’t need these men for anything” – Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video)
Naija News:
‘If Women Can Impregnate Themselves We Won’t Need Men For Anything’ – Newly Wedded Maraji Speaks
More Picks
1
"You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
3
"We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
"Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
8
'We free each other to be who we are learning to become - Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
10
Court strikes out criminal charges against Imo Deputy Speaker over alleged N75m fraud -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
