Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja
News photo Prompt News  - Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has slated the maiden National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19 to discuss gender inclusiveness in politics and a greater role for women in governance.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aisha Buhari To Host Progressive Women Conference In Abuja Daily Trust:
Aisha Buhari To Host Progressive Women Conference In Abuja
Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference The Punch:
Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference
Aisha Buhari, APC to host first progressive women’s confab – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Aisha Buhari, APC to host first progressive women’s confab – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja Pulse Nigeria:
2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja
First Lady Aisha Buhari To Host Progressive Women’s Conference The Will:
First Lady Aisha Buhari To Host Progressive Women’s Conference
Aisha Buhari, APC to host Progressive Women’s conference National Accord:
Aisha Buhari, APC to host Progressive Women’s conference


   More Picks
1 "You can be really famous and still be broke" - Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 How Zlatan Allegedly Stormed Naira Marley’s House, Beat Him Up And Destroyed Valuable Items (Details) - Tori News, 19 hours ago
3 "We die here" Omawumi writes as she celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Tosin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Solitary confinement: Nigeria’ll regret if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 'I said yes and then we drank each other's blood' - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is better with conditions met" Festus Keyamo writes in first tweet posted after FG lifted ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian Customs generated N870.39bn in Apapa Command in 2021 – Official - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
8 'We free each other to be who we are learning to become - Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Why I grew up disliking my mother - Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video) - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
10 Court strikes out criminal charges against Imo Deputy Speaker over alleged N75m fraud - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info