Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment

Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment



As part of the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to improve the nation’s security, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBuhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipmentAs part of the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to improve the nation’s security, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned ...



News Credibility Score: 99%